Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.59. 880,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,392. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.