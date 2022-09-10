Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 142,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 130,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,415 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 75,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 34,081,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,248,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

