Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.90. 641,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

