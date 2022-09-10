WhaleRoom (WHL) Price Up 23.6% This Week

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. WhaleRoom has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.18 or 0.08071351 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

