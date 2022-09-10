White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,901 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 2.5% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 4.21% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $142,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,369.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,287.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,186.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,393.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

