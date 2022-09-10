Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 312.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

