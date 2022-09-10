WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 17.5% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $74,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,094,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,209,000 after acquiring an additional 295,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $42.56. 999,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $43.71.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.