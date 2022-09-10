WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 17.5% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $74,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,094,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,209,000 after acquiring an additional 295,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $42.56. 999,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

