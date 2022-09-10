WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 3,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

