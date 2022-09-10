Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).

Wizz Air Stock Up 2.7 %

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,071 ($25.02) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,090.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,537.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wizz Air Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).



Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.



