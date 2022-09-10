Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Woodward makes up approximately 5.8% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of Woodward worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $761,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 121,257 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 18.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WWD opened at $96.64 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,505.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

