WorkQuest Token Trading Up 3.7% This Week (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $162,613.63 and approximately $282,304.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076089 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.