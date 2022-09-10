X-CASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $208.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,432.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.40 or 0.08097213 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00180634 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023715 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00297030 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00739142 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00615623 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.
X-CASH Coin Profile
X-CASH (XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.
X-CASH Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.