X-CASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $208.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,432.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.40 or 0.08097213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00180634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00297030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00739142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00615623 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.