Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 over the last 90 days. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

