xSigma (SIG) Hits Market Cap of $115,798.46

xSigma (SIG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. xSigma has a market cap of $115,798.46 and approximately $62.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xSigma has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About xSigma

xSigma is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 15,341,312 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,256 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5.

Buying and Selling xSigma

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

