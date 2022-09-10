yearn.finance Price Hits $10,315.50 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10,315.50 or 0.48376692 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $377.94 million and $171.43 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance (CRYPTO:YFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
