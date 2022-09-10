Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Up 1.7%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 447.40 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 439.60 ($5.31). 1,402,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,559,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.20 ($5.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 380.11. The company has a market cap of £804.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.58.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

