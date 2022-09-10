Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.4-$401.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.15 million. Yext also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $4.68 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yext news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

