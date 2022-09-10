Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2246 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $7.02 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

