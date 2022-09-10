ZEON Tops 24 Hour Volume of $225,463.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. ZEON has a market cap of $223.23 million and approximately $225,463.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076834 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

