Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.
Zumiez Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
