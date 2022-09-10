Zynecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,806.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $17,806.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.

About Zynecoin

ZYN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zynecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

