1,000,000 Shares in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,665,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $109,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $23,256,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $8,937,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

HWEL remained flat at $9.74 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

About Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

