1,000,000 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 11.59% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCB. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

