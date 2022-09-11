144,453 Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NFBK stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $711.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

