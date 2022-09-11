1,509,388 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,509,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.82% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,503,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 38.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 85,985 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

