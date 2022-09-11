18,435 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. DoorDash makes up about 0.6% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

DASH traded up $4.98 on Friday, reaching $64.31. 8,181,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,837. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

