195,794 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,794 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,000. New Relic makes up 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.30% of New Relic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in New Relic by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 92.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 27.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 576,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Relic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,651,228 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 496,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,946. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

