21,518 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Marriott International comprises about 2.3% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,913. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.49.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

