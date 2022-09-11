22,018,991 Shares in Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Purchased by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,018,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,877,000. Starry Group comprises about 0.7% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 13.24% of Starry Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRY. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $485,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,222,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133 in the last quarter.

Shares of Starry Group stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRY. Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

