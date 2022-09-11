27,000 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 4.6% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $297,284,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.51. 5,096,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,984. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.