361,809 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 361,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,730,000. Roblox accounts for approximately 0.6% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox Stock Up 8.8 %

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $389,748.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 374,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $389,748.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 374,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $320,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,877,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 683,726 shares of company stock worth $29,197,787 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054,653. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

