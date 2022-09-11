400,000 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. Stellantis comprises approximately 0.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,517,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stellantis by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after buying an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after buying an additional 2,809,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,734,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after buying an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

