4,286 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.05 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27.

