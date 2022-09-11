43,400 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $64.05. 5,973,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,045,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

