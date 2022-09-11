59 North Capital Management LP Acquires 1,412,855 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for 11.2% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.36% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $44,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,608,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,189. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $943.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.