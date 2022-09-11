59 North Capital Management LP Has $23.60 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,584 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 6.0% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,069. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

