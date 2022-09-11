7,321,914 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,321,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,382,000. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of VICI Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 3,650,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,922. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

