839,091 Shares in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Acquired by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 839,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of AltC Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 134,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCC stock remained flat at $9.72 during trading hours on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

