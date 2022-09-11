Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Cut by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.7% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.48. 5,781,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,613. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

