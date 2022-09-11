ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

ABM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,504,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

