AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Decreased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. AECOM comprises 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned 0.17% of AECOM worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2,535.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AECOM by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 60,757 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,242,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. 347,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

