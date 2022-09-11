Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,185 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 3.36% of Aequi Acquisition worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 483,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 158,950 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 67.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 272,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 109,521 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

