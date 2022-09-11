AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AB opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 23.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 67.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $1,667,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

