Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €241.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €175.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €193.66.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

