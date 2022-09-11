Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €241.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of ALV opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €175.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €193.66.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.