Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

