Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $13.03 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.