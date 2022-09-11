Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $13.03 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

