Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $13.03 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile



Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

