Allstate Corp Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,109,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,351,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.69. 2,909,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

