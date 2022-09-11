Allstate Corp Has $9.50 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.16. 649,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,218. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.29. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

