Allstate Corp Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,329 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.34. 2,495,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.20. The company has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

