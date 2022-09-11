Allstate Corp Sells 72,555 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72,555 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,712,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,641,092. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

